COP29 Prepares Azerbaijani Hotels For Sustainability Training Ahead Of Global Climate Conference

In preparation for the COP29 global climate conference, which
will be held in Baku from November 11-22, the COP29 Azerbaijan
Operating Company, in collaboration with the State tourism Agency
and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, is working to enhance
sustainability competencies. Hotel employees across the country are
participating in relevant training, Azernews
reports, citing the press service of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating
Company.
The COP29 trainings, based on sustainability guidelines
developed by the Azerbaijan Operating Company, are conducted by
specialists to strengthen the local hotel sector's sustainability
and align it with international standards. Training sessions have
covered hotels in Baku, Absheron, and Sumgait.
The goal is to ensure proper hospitality sector operations,
adherence to high security standards, and alignment with principles
of inclusivity and affordability.
The sustainability guidelines incorporate advanced international
practices, promoting responsible resource management, supporting
the local economy, and ensuring inclusion for positive
environmental, social, and economic outcomes. Accessibility for all
guests is a key priority, ensuring that hotel infrastructure and
services are inclusive.
Additionally, the guidelines encourage collaboration with local
businesses to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions,
recommend energy-saving practices, and provide strategies for
minimizing waste, including plastics, while developing effective
recycling management systems.
