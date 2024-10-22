COP29 Prepares Azerbaijani Hotels For Sustainability Training Ahead Of Global Climate Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In preparation for the COP29 global climate conference, which will be held in Baku from November 11-22, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, in collaboration with the State Agency and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, is working to enhance sustainability competencies. Hotel employees across the country are participating in relevant training, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The COP29 trainings, based on sustainability guidelines developed by the Azerbaijan Operating Company, are conducted by specialists to strengthen the local hotel sector's sustainability and align it with international standards. Training sessions have covered hotels in Baku, Absheron, and Sumgait.

The goal is to ensure proper hospitality sector operations, adherence to high security standards, and alignment with principles of inclusivity and affordability.

The sustainability guidelines incorporate advanced international practices, promoting responsible resource management, supporting the local economy, and ensuring inclusion for positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes. Accessibility for all guests is a key priority, ensuring that hotel infrastructure and services are inclusive.

Additionally, the guidelines encourage collaboration with local businesses to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions, recommend energy-saving practices, and provide strategies for minimizing waste, including plastics, while developing effective recycling management systems.