Pundit: Baku's Experience Can Further Prompt More Effective Fight Against Corruption In Tirana's Law
Date
10/22/2024 3:09:35 AM
Elnur Enveroglu
The arrest of Meta is an outstanding testimony of Albania's
judiciary fight against corruption; Tirana must further embolden
its judges and district attorneys assigned to fight corruption. I
think Azerbaijan's successful experience and its constant fight
against corruption since 1993 should be a valuable lesson for
Albanian authorities to highly consider. In these critical times,
Baku's experience can further enlighten the knowledge and prompt a
more effective fight against corruption in Tirana's law and order
institutions.
This was told by Peter Tase, the American political analyst, in
a comment for Azernews on the recent arrest of
former President Ilir Meta on suspicion that the left-wing Freedom
Party leader engaged in alleged corruption, money laundering, and
hiding of personal income and property.
"The Republic of Albania has greatly suffered from endemic
corruption and organized crime strongly cooperating with incumbent
government authorities since 1991; as the country closed the
saddest political chapter of the most ruthless communist
dictatorship in Europe. Meta's arrest is the most symbolic event in
the history of the Albanian Judiciary system since 1991, as Tirana
is struggling to encourage its democratic institutions. Albania's
judiciary must study closely the successful fight against highly
corrupt officials that the Government of Azerbaijan has
administered over the last twenty years," he added.
