عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pundit: Baku's Experience Can Further Prompt More Effective Fight Against Corruption In Tirana's Law

Pundit: Baku's Experience Can Further Prompt More Effective Fight Against Corruption In Tirana's Law


10/22/2024 3:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The arrest of Meta is an outstanding testimony of Albania's judiciary fight against corruption; Tirana must further embolden its judges and district attorneys assigned to fight corruption. I think Azerbaijan's successful experience and its constant fight against corruption since 1993 should be a valuable lesson for Albanian authorities to highly consider. In these critical times, Baku's experience can further enlighten the knowledge and prompt a more effective fight against corruption in Tirana's law and order institutions.

This was told by Peter Tase, the American political analyst, in a comment for Azernews on the recent arrest of former President Ilir Meta on suspicion that the left-wing Freedom Party leader engaged in alleged corruption, money laundering, and hiding of personal income and property.

"The Republic of Albania has greatly suffered from endemic corruption and organized crime strongly cooperating with incumbent government authorities since 1991; as the country closed the saddest political chapter of the most ruthless communist dictatorship in Europe. Meta's arrest is the most symbolic event in the history of the Albanian Judiciary system since 1991, as Tirana is struggling to encourage its democratic institutions. Albania's judiciary must study closely the successful fight against highly corrupt officials that the Government of Azerbaijan has administered over the last twenty years," he added.

MENAFN22102024000195011045ID1108805225


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search