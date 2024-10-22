Zelensky About Attack On Sumy: Russian Terror Can Only Be Overcome Through Global Unity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that Russian terror can be overcome only through global unity.

He wrote this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

“All night and into the morning, Sumy and the region have been under Russian attack, with dozens of 'Shahed' drones targeting the area. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged. Our warriors have already destroyed more than 20 'Shaheds' in the Sumy region alone, with over 40 strike drones shot down in total so far. Drone interception is still ongoing,” the head of state wrote.

“Unfortunately, these strikes claimed the lives of three people in Sumy, including a child. My condolences to the families and loved ones,” Zelensky wrote.

According to him, there are also wounded, and everyone will be provided with the necessary assistance. All rescue services are engaged.

“This Russian terror can only be overcome through global unity. Air defense and electronic warfare systems. Investments in weapons production within Ukraine. Long-range strikes against Russian military logistics, military airfields, and troop bases. All of this can protect against Russian terror, but it must be sufficient-sufficient for life to prevail over Russian aggression,” the President stressed.

First photo: President's Office