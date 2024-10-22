Seoul To Take Steps Against N. Korea-Russia Military Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- South Korea vowed Tuesday to take "phased measures" against North Korea and Russia over their deepening military cooperation, and urged North Korea to immediately withdraw its from Russia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"If the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues, (South Korea) will not stand by but respond firmly in collaboration with the international community," Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said at a press briefing in Seoul, warning of "phased measures" in response to the level of their military ties.

"The government calls for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops," said Kim.

Earlier in the day, the presidential National Security Council convened a meeting to assess the situation after the National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has decided to send around 12,000 troops to assist Russia, with approximately 1,500 soldiers already deployed to Russia's Far East.

At the meeting, top foreign affairs and security officials agreed to implement "strong" and "effective" measures in close coordination with its allies and partners, preparing for potential scenarios and taking phased actions after assessing the security implications.

On Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he would promptly dispatch a delegation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to share information on North Korea's troop deployment as he shared concerns with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during their phone conversation over the deepening Pyongyang-Moscow military.

A team of intelligence agents and defense ministry officials is reported to be sent to the NATO headquarters in Brussels "in a few days" to share their assessment and discuss cooperation. (end)

mk













MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108805209