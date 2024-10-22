Azerbaijan's Railway Sector Key To Trade Growth And Investment Attraction
Nazrin Abdul
The railway sector is critically important for the development
of Azerbaijan, playing a key role in attracting investments and
increasing trade volume.
Orkhan Ahmadzade, acting head of the Research and Development
Center of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, made this statement at the
information event titled "Innovations in Railway Technologies in
Azerbaijan: Partnerships and Opportunities for German Companies,"
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
"At a time when Azerbaijan is rapidly becoming a center of trade
and logistics, our location at the intersection of Europe and Asia
allows us to occupy an important place on routes such as the Middle
Corridor connecting China and Europe. The government is stable,
transparent, and business-oriented, actively working to create a
favorable environment for local and foreign investments, especially
in infrastructure and logistics. These efforts help diversify the
country's economy and position Azerbaijan as an important player in
global trade," he said.
According to him, the railway sector is crucial for the
development of Azerbaijan and plays a key role in attracting
investments and increasing trade volume.
"Huge investments have been made to modernize and expand
Azerbaijan's railway network. One of the main projects is the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line, along with the development of the
North-South and East-West corridors aimed at strengthening
cross-border freight and increasing regional connectivity. These
projects are not just infrastructure initiatives; they reflect
Azerbaijan's commitment to becoming a Eurasian logistics center,"
added Orkhan Ahmadzade.
He emphasized that these projects are part of broader efforts to
strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a key link in global supply
chains.
