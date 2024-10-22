Omar Abdullah To Bear Education Expenses Of Slain Budgam Doctor's Son: MLA Khansahib
Date
10/22/2024 2:06:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who was killed along with six other persons in a terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of Sonamarg on Sunday evening.
The chief minister was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-din Bhat and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking with reporters, Saif-ud-din Bhat said that Omar Abdullah expressed solidarity with the family and also conveyed Dr Shahnawaz; son that he will bear all education expenses, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Seven persons including Dr Shahnawaz were killed in a major terror attack in Gagangeer on Sunday late evening-(KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
No Migrant Worker Asked To Leave Kashmir Valley: Police
LG Office Will Extend Full Support To Govt That Meets Expectations Of People: Manoj Sinha
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22102024000215011059ID1108805076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.