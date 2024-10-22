Omar Abdullah To Bear Education Expenses Of Slain Budgam Doctor's Son: MLA Khansahib

The chief minister was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-din Bhat and others.

Speaking with reporters, Saif-ud-din Bhat said that Omar Abdullah expressed solidarity with the family and also conveyed Dr Shahnawaz; son that he will bear all education expenses, reported news agency KNO.

Seven persons including Dr Shahnawaz were killed in a major terror attack in Gagangeer on Sunday late evening-(KNO)

