Jackie Shroff Has A New Member On His Farm, Internet Names It ‘Scoo-Bidu’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Senior Jackie Shroff, who is an absolute favourite of Instagram users, had a rendezvous with a cute friend at his recently.

On Tuesday, the actor, who is also the father of action star Tiger Shroff, took to his Instagram, and shared visuals from his farm. The shows the playing around with a puppy. Jackie was seen wearing a dhoti and a shirt.

The actor also had a crepe bandage wrapped around his right foot. Jackie petted the little pup, and walked off the frame.

He wrote in the caption,“New member at farm #Boogie #Farmlife”.

Netizens took to the comments section, and lauded the actor for his compassion. One user wrote,“Name: Scoo-bidu”, referring to Jackie's Instagram handle Apna Bhidu.

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote,“So so sweet ! Love you loads Jaggu”.

Another user wrote,“You are very kind to animals and you are nature lover. God bless”.

Jackie Shroff made his acting debut in Dev Anand's 1982 film 'Swami Dada'. In his first meeting with Dev Anand, he was offered the second lead role but after 15 days, Dev Anand changed his mind and gave the role to Mithun Chakraborty. Jackie was cast as one of the henchmen of Shakti Kapoor in an uncredited role.

Prior to this, Jackie used to work as a travel agent, and also worked in an advertising company. His stint in advertising led to modelling assignment, and before he knew it, he was cast in 'Swami Dada'.

However, it was the Subhash Ghai directorial 'Hero' in which Jackie Shroff garnered critical and commercial acclaim, and went on to become a huge star in the 1980s.

The actor was last seen in the streaming movie 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' opposite Neena Gupta.