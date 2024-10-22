INHOPE Releases Global CSAM Legislative Overview 2024 To Drive Legislative Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global CSAM Legislative Overview now available for download

INHOPE releases the 2024 edition of the Global CSAM Legislative Overview. Covering legislative differences across 61 countries.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INHOPE, the global dedicated to eradicating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, proudly announces the release of the 2024 edition of the Global CSAM Legislative Overview. Covering legislation across 61 countries, including 49 INHOPE member hotlines and 12 Lanzarote States Parties, this essential document is a critical resource for lawmakers, law enforcement, and child protection advocates worldwide.Operating across diverse legal jurisdictions presents significant challenges to the swift identification and removal of CSAM, as definitions of illegal content vary widely between countries. Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), including AI-generated deepfake content, further complicate these efforts by continuously reshaping the online environment. This underscores the urgent need for consistent legislative review to protect vulnerable groups, particularly children.The Global CSAM Legislative Overview 2024 highlights disparities in CSAM-related legislation and offers a comprehensive mapping of global legal frameworks. It provides critical insights into where these frameworks are strong and where significant gaps persist, serving as a vital tool in advocating for legislative changes and more cohesive international strategies to combat online child exploitation and abuse.Key Objectives of the Overview:.Map legislative similarities and differences across 61 countries, spanning five continents..Serve as a reference for national laws concerning CSAM..Promote legislative improvements at national, regional, and international levels.Key Insights from the Report:.Outdated Terminology: 46 of the 61 countries continue to use terms like "child pornography" - conflating CSAM with adult pornography, which conflates child exploitation with adult pornography..Global Disparities: Significant differences exist in how CSAM is defined and managed across jurisdictions, creating obstacles for law enforcement and hotlines working to remove illegal content..Digitally Generated CSAM: only 40 countries consider digitally generated CSAM illegal, reflecting the need for ongoing legislative adaptation as technology evolves..Artistic Depictions: 44 countries outlaw artistic interpretations of CSAM (such as drawings or manga), while 6 countries evaluate illegality based on the context and realism of the content.These discrepancies complicate global efforts to classify, report, and remove harmful material, stressing the urgent need for harmonized national and regional laws.Access the Report:For more detailed information on these legislative gaps and disparities, access the full Global CSAM Legislative Overview 2024 or read the shorter and more accessible Executive Summary .Acknowledgements:INHOPE extends its gratitude to all member hotlines, the Lanzarote Committee, and Lanzarote State Parties for their contributions to this crucial document. Special thanks to the European Commission and the Council of Europe for their support and funding.Note to editors:INHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The network consists of 54 hotlines in 50 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member hotlines operate in all EU member states, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Value (CERV) Programme.

