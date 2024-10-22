IFRC: 3.2 Million Children In Afghanistan Suffer From Severe Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) states that currently, 3.2 million children under the age of five and 840,000 pregnant and lactating women in Afghanistan are suffering from severe malnutrition.

In a report published on Monday, October 21, the federation expressed concern over the rising malnutrition rates among children and pregnant women.

The IFRC shared on the social X that of these affected, 1.7 million children are experiencing severe malnutrition, poor cognitive functioning and facing a“risk of death.”

The report noted that the provinces of Paktika and Kandahar have the highest number of affected children and mothers.

According to the report, in Kandahar, more than 103,000 children and nearly 42,000 pregnant and lactating women are suffering from malnutrition. In Paktika, nearly 48,000 children and more than 17,000 pregnant and lactating women are affected.

Meanwhile, Sharafat Zaman, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan, told the media on Monday that efforts are being made to provide healthcare services to children and mothers affected by malnutrition.

He added,“The Ministry of Public Health is striving to increase healthcare centers and inpatient services (IPD) in provinces, remote areas, and the central regions to provide quality services to children and mothers suffering from malnutrition.”

Malnutrition is a type of disease that occurs when one or more essential nutrients are insufficient or excessively consumed.

One of the biggest nutritional issues in many developing countries is famine and the lack of essential food supplies needed for the body's metabolism. However, malnutrition manifests in different forms, such as obesity, poor eating habits, or undernourishment, in all countries worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malnutrition is the leading cause of child mortality globally.

The rising malnutrition rates in Afghanistan, particularly among children and pregnant women, present a significant public health challenge, highlighting the urgent need for increased healthcare services and international aid interventions. The ongoing humanitarian crisis exacerbates this situation, making it crucial to prioritize nutrition programs to prevent further loss of life.

Comprehensive efforts from national and international organizations are essential to combat malnutrition and ensure that vulnerable populations receive the necessary support and access to basic healthcare and nutrition services.

