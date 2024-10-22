EBC 24 – Conference Programme Unveiled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe's leading business and discussion forum within the global bioplastics sector, the European Bioplastics (EBC 24), has just released its programme. The conference will be held on 10-11 December 2024, in Berlin and online, bringing together leaders, innovators, and experts to share insights on the latest advancements in bioplastics.







The first session will focus on key policy factors shaping the bioplastics industry and will be opened with a keynote by Kristin Schreiber, Director, DG GROW, European Commission. Theodora Nikolakopoulou, Policy Officer, European Commission, DG GROW will present perspectives on biodegradable polymers in the context of the EU Fertilising Products Regulation. Rhodes Yepsen, Executive Director at BPI, will discuss the urgency of aligning policy, standards, research, and compostability claims in the face of the Global Plastics Treaty. In the afternoon, the latest bioplastics market data will be presented, followed by insights into policies and regional market trends in the Middle East and India by Marc Verbruggen, CEO of Emirates Biotech. René Bethmann, Senior Innovation Manager at VAUDE Sport, will provide brand owners' perspectives on biobased and bio-attributed plastics and innovative implementation.

On 11 December, Miriam Weber, CEO of Hydra, will discuss microplastic persistence and environmental impact of biodegradable versus non-degradable polymers. Patrizia Pfohl, Lab team leader - Microplastics & Nanoplastics at BASF - will share findings on biodegradable mulch film. Christian Bonten, Head of the Institut and Chairholder at IKT Stuttgart, will focus on biobased plastics in technical and long-term applications.

Additionally, two free side events will be hosted alongside EBC24. On 09 December, a session on recycling approaches and technologies will be held in collaboration with EU-funded projects in research and innovation. On 12 December, the successful completion of the EU-funded project PRESERVE: The Bio-based Packaging Revolution will be celebrated.

“We strongly believe in the potential and role of bioplastics to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions,” said Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics.“EBC24 provides an invaluable platform for dialogue, networking, and collaboration, helping to drive our collective progress towards a circular economy. We look forward to welcoming participants both in Berlin and online.”

European Bioplastics is supported by sponsors including BASF, CJ Biomaterials, DIN CERTCO, Emirates Biotech, FKuR, Futerro, NatureWorks, Sulzer, TotalEnergies Corbion, TÜV Austria, Uncountable, Wacker, Zhongke Guosheng Technology and many media partners.

