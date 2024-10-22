Fix My Build Launches Nationwide Platform Connecting UK Property Owners With Trusted Tradespeople

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The empowers property owners to obtain free estimates and connect with vetted professionals across the UK.

- Jehan Rajendra, Founder of Fix my buildLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fix my build is excited to announce the launch of its innovative platform, designed to connect property owners throughout the UK with trusted tradespeople. Based in London, the company enables users to obtain free estimates for various projects, whether indoors or outdoors.On the site, property owners can submit project descriptions in their own words, which are then shared with trustworthy insured professionals experienced in similar work. These professionals can provide estimates for the job at hand, allowing customers to choose the best option based on price and estimated hours of effort. Once a project begins, homeowners can track its progress through key milestones and make payments upon completion.As a member of the Business Network International (BNI) group, Fix my build has developed strong relationships with reputable businesses, setting itself apart by offering personal assurance and reliability. This focus on trusted partnerships is particularly valuable for customers who may hesitate to hire contractors without recommendations. By cultivating these essential relationships, Fix my build simplifies the process for property owners to find reliable tradespeople for projects of any scale, from minor repairs to significant renovations.In a time when many working-class families face a cost-of-living crisis, the company's approach allows homeowners to maintain control over their projects, achieving quality results without the need for expensive rebuilds. By promoting renovations over complete overhauls, Fix my build supports a more sustainable and affordable way to improve homes while instilling confidence in individuals to find the best tradespeople for the work.Jehan Rajendra, Founder of Fix my build, said:"In today's economy, it's crucial for homeowners to stay within their budgets while making renovations possible. Many people struggle with the hassle of obtaining quick estimates or having to call multiple contractors to find someone who meets their needs. At Fix my build, we simplify this process by providing a platform where users can receive multiple quotes from verified and insured professionals without the endless back-and-forth. Our approach not only saves homeowners time but also empowers them to make informed decisions, ensuring they can undertake projects that enhance their living spaces without breaking the bank.""We recognise that some people don't have any disposable income for renovations, so if customers come to us seeking advice, we won't refuse to help them where we can."Upul Weerasinghe, Protection Specialist at Owl Financial and fellow BNI member, highlighted the importance of careful vetting, stating:"Given recent national headlines, it's clear that many homeowners may not fully understand the importance of ensuring tradespeople have the proper insurance. This isn't optional-it's a necessity. Fix my build's vetting process helps homeowners mitigate these risks, offering peace of mind and ensuring that tradespeople are trustworthy and insured."Looking ahead, Fix my build is gearing up to launch its mobile app and introduce a 'placements' feature on its website, offering young people hands-on experience working alongside tradespeople. This will enable them to learn practical skills, from plumbing to air conditioning installation, that they can carry forward into their careers.

