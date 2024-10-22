Connexa Appoints Derek Black As Territory Sales Executive For The Midwest U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Connexa strengthens its Midwest presence by bringing on veteran Derek Black as Territory Sales Executive.

- David Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer of ConnexaCOMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Connexa, a leader in autonomous power solutions and rapid deployment of IoT infrastructure, is proud to announce the appointment of Derek Black as the new Territory Sales Executive for the Midwest U.S. Black brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership, with an extensive background in managing and driving revenue growth across various sectors, including oil and gas, automation, and pipeline services.Derek Black joins Connexa with a proven track record of delivering outstanding sales results. Most recently, as Regional Sales Manager at Automation-X, Black led the South Texas sales team to exceed targets and generated over $1 million in sales within his first five months. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to build lasting relationships with key customers and partners, making him the ideal leader to expand Connexa's market presence in the Midwest region."We are excited to welcome Derek to our team as we continue to expand our footprint across the U.S.," said David Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer at Connexa. "Derek's extensive industry experience, combined with his results-driven approach, will be critical to our success in the Midwest. We are confident that he will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals while delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners."In his new role, Black will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, managing existing customer relationships, and ensuring that Connexa's innovative autonomous power solutions reach businesses in the Midwest. His leadership will help Connexa meet the growing demand for reliable power and connectivity in industries where uptime is critical.About ConnexaConnexa empowers businesses with innovative autonomous power solutions that ensure uninterrupted operations, even in the most challenging environments. By delivering rapid, high-quality deployment of IoT infrastructure and communication networks, Connexa helps companies stay connected and powered, anywhere, anytime. With cloud-based monitoring built in, Connexa's solutions maximize uptime, giving customers peace of mind and reducing the risk of costly downtime.

