BRICS Contributes To Improvement Of Global Governance And Just World Order, Hikmet Hajiyev

BRICS contributes to the improvement of global governance and
the development of a more just international order,
Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant
to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy
Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he said
this in an interview with "Xinhua" news agency.
According to him, since its establishment, BRICS has served the
democratization of the international relations system.
"We believe that BRICS countries, by adhering to the principles
of international law, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and
non-interference in each other's internal affairs, support mutually
beneficial relations between states and prevent the monopolization
of the political agenda by just one group of countries. At the same
time, it contributes to the improvement of global governance and
the development of a more just international order," Hajiyev
noted.
The presidential aide also touched upon the organization's
potential. In his opinion, member states can leverage their
advantages.
Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan's interest in joining BRICS would
be a logical continuation of the country's active and independent
foreign policy. Azerbaijan could bring additional dynamism to
BRICS, and its membership would be a continuation of the country's
good relations with the current participants on a multilateral
platform.
