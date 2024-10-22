Deputies Of Milli Majlis To Observe Parliamentary Elections In Uzbekistan
Date
10/22/2024 1:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A group of deputies from the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani
Parliament) will visit the city of Tashkent to observe the
parliamentary elections to be held in Uzbekistan on October 27,
Azernews reports.
The Chairman of the health Committee of the Milli Majlis,
Əhliman Əmiraslanov, deputy Ağalar Vəliyev (through the TURKPA
line), deputy Səbinə Salmanova (through the CIS Interparliamentary
Assembly line), and deputies Qaya Məmmədov and Azay Quliyev
(through the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly line) will be interested
in the level of preparation for the elections to the Legislative
Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. They will closely
familiarize themselves with the conditions created at several
polling stations and observe voter activity and the vote-counting
process on election day.
The deputies' visit will conclude on October 29.
MENAFN22102024000195011045ID1108804944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.