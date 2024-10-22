Russian Army Killed 4, Wounded 5 Residents Of Donetsk Region Yesterday
10/22/2024 1:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 21, the Russian army killed four residents of Donetsk region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin.
“Russians killed four residents of Donetsk region: two in Myrnohrad, one in Kurakhove and one in Novoukrainka. Five more people were injured.
As the head of the regional state administration emphasized, the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2.826 killed and 6,321 injured) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 21, three people were killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of shelling.
