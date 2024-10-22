Drones Attacked Facilities In Tambov, Voronezh Regions Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Unmanned aerial attacked the Russian enterprise Biochem in the Tambov region and an industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, and the airport in Nizhny Novgorod was closed, the Russian authorities have reported.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the governor of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov , and the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev , in a Telegram message.

“Today at 5:20 a.m. in Rasskazovo, presumably as a result of a drone's arrival, an explosion occurred at the Biochem JSC enterprise, followed by a fire,” Yegorov said.

The governor assured that there were no casualties, the fire was extinguished in an hour, and that all the necessary city services were on duty.

The head of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation also announced the drone attack.

“Air defense and electronic warfare forces on duty in one of the districts of the region detected and jammed an unmanned aerial vehicle. It fell on the building of a workshop of an industrial enterprise,” Gusev said in a statement.

The governor also assured that there were no casualties, but there was a“small fire on one floor of the building.” As of 7 a.m., fire crews are working at the scene.

Gusev added that the danger of a UAV attack in the region remains.

As reported, on the night of October 22, drones attacked two local distilleries in Russi . Explosions were also reported at one of the thermal power plants.

Photo: Getty Images