Vodafone Qatar Strategic Partner Of Qatar Social Responsibility Week 2024

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar participated in Qatar Social Responsibility Week 2024 as a strategic partner. The annual event, coinciding with World Social Responsibility Day, aimed to highlight and promote the efforts of both the private and public sectors in contributing to Qatar's sustainability goals.

This partnership aligns with Vodafone Qatar's ongoing efforts to foster collaboration between public and private entities, including the of Social Development and Family, to achieve sustainability objectives that support Qatar's national strategy for social responsibility.

Representing Vodafone Qatar were Chief Human Resources Officer, Khames Mohammed Al Naimi, and Legal Director, Dany Chrabieh, both of whom delivered keynote speeches highlighting Vodafone Qatar's contributions to sustainability, digital inclusion, and cultural enrichment in Qatar, as well as the importance of embedding these values into the company's operations.

In his opening remarks, Al Naimi emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership to the success of Qatar Social Responsibility Week, and how this collaboration promotes a culture of social responsibility in Qatar by reinforcing the principles of sustainability and social responsibility, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Naimi further elaborated on the pivotal role the private sector plays in supporting government efforts to achieve comprehensive development. He pointed out that social responsibility is not just an ethical obligation but an essential component of any company's sustainable growth and development strategy in the country. He emphasized Vodafone's commitment to this approach through its initiatives in environmental conservation, sports promotion, and the advancement of sustainable technology.

During a panel discussion, Chrabieh highlighted the critical role that telecommunications service providers play in shaping modern society in the digital age. He emphasized that corporate social responsibility is deeply embedded in Vodafone Qatar's corporate strategy, which is evident in the company's ongoing efforts to develop youth talent, promote sports, and support cultural initiatives in partnership with local organizations.

Chrabieh also touched on the legal framework established by the state to promote social responsibility.