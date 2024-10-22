CRA Attends WTSA-24, Showcasing Leadership In Global ICT Standardisation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) is participating in the World Standardisation Assembly (WTSA-24) from October 15 to 24, 2024, in New Delhi, India, with a delegation led by Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA.

WTSA is held every four years and serves as the governing for the International Telecommunication Union Standardization Sector (ITU-T). WTSA-24 is set to shape the next period of study for ITU-T and the advancement of global Information and Communication (ICT) standards. This year's assembly focuses on fostering digital inclusion and promoting standards for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum information technologies, and the metaverse.

This prestigious event, organized by the ITU, brings together global policymakers and industry leaders to define priorities for international standards that promote innovation, trust, and industry growth in the ICT sector.

Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA and Chair-designate for ITU's Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) stated:“CRA is proud to represent the State of Qatar at ITU's WTSA-24. Our participation at this prestigious event is aligned with Qatar's vision of leading the future of ICTs through innovation and collaboration. As we prepare to host the PP-26, our contributions at WTSA-24 demonstrate our commitment to contributing to the international digital landscape and building a connected, sustainable future that aligns with the objectives of CRA's strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

CRA delegation plays a crucial role in various Study Groups and Committees, contributing to discussions on various topics, ranging from emerging technologies to future networks. The delegates participated in the Network of Women event on October 17, aimed at promoting women's leadership in ICT standardization and inspiring more female participation in the sector.

Today, Engineer Dalal Al Ishaq, Infrastructure and Access Section Head at CRA, delivered a presentation at the WTSA24 Digital Wave Stage. Her presentation highlighted Qatar's implementation of ITU-T standards and offered insights into the future of ICTs, with a focus on emerging technologies and standards.

During the event, CRA has a booth that offers interactive content, giving other delegates and participants the chance to learn about Qatar's advancements in ICT and its readiness to host PP-26.

WTSA-24 features various other events, including the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge, and ITU's Kaleidoscope academic conference, offering participants a diverse range of discussions and networking opportunities.