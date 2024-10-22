Embassy Marks Korean Navy Ship's Visit With Warm Reception

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha: The South Korean landing ship tank 'Nojeok-bong' received a warm reception on Sunday evening at Doha's Grand Terminal at the Old Doha Port, from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Qatar.

The reception was organised to celebrate the two-week joint exercise between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea which began on October 14, 2024.

The exercise between the two countries will include live fire and manoeuvring drills.

Speaking at the reception, the Ambassador of Korea to Qatar H E Yun Hyunsoo welcomed fellow Ambassadors, officials, and guests at the ceremony on board the Nojeok-bong.

“I'd like to express my deep gratitude to Korean and Qatari military personnel for their efforts and close coordination in making this happen today,” the Ambassador stated.

“It is particularly meaningful that this joint exercise is taking place in the year of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. And this month also marks one year after my President Yoon Suk Yeol, paid a state visit to Qatar during which our relationship was elevated to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

This joint exercise is one of the best examples of a comprehensive strategic partnership, where we anticipate higher level and higher quality defence and security cooperation,” he added.

Ambassador Hyunsoo also stated that the joint exercise serves as an opportunity to showcase Korea's cutting-edge defence equipment which has proven excellent in the global market and could provide a reliable and effective solution for modern defence needs.

He also underlined Qatar and Korea's role in contributing to regional and global peace - pertaining to Korea's Global Pivotal State vision and Qatar's active role in mediation.

“I hope that Korea's GPS (Global Pivotal State) vision and also Qatar's diplomatic initiatives will create a synergy and in the end contribute to the global peace and stability,” Ambassador Hyunsoo stated.

The Commanding Officer of Nojeok-bong Sang Hyun Kim also greeted guests aboard the ship, stating:“To participate in the ROK-Qatar Combined Exercise, we sailed 12 thousand kilometres for three weeks and arrived in Doha, Qatar a week ago.”

“During the two weeks in Qatar, the Republic of Korea Navy and Army will be conducting various exercises, including combined exercise and combat fire. We hope to strengthen Korea-Qatari military cooperation through this combined exercise,” he added.

A sneak peek into the joint exercise was showcased through various clips and photos in harmony with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers' by South Korean singer Jungkook.

Dressed in traditional clothing, organisers also showcased several South Korean cultural activities including Tuho which is an arrow-throwing game, a top spinning game, and Ddakji-Chigi a game of slap-match which was featured in the prominent Netflix Korean series 'Squid Game'.

The joint exercises will resume for one more week before the landing ship Nojeok-bong departs Qatari waters.