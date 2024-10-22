SINBON Is Expanding Possibilities Across Industries At Electronica 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brand's technological innovation and broad capabilities are making ideas into reality across Europe's key sectors

MUNICH and TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON ,

a

Taiwan-based electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, is unveiling its latest solutions to be showcased at the upcoming Electronica 2024 trade show. The lineup illustrates how the brand's robust technological innovation and broad customization capabilities are expanding possibilities for Europe's most critical industries.

Please join SINBON at Hall A2, Booth 241 at Electronica 2024: Messe München, Nov. 12 – 15, 2024

SINBON joins Electronica 2024 | Hall A2, Booth 241

Continue Reading

For visitors to experience firsthand, SINBON will have over 60 products for various industries on display, including several solutions new to Electronica this year:



Industrial

IoT: Hybrid SPE connectors-the topic of a SINBON webinar to be broadcast live at the booth-and customized solutions for smart factories, robotics, and warehouse systems

Green energy: Customized solutions for solar energy infrastructure

Electric vehicle and e-mobility: NACS AC/DC charging cables; swappable batteries; customized connectors; CCS1 and CCS2 DC charging cables and inlets; connectors tailored to e-scooters and e-motorcycles; and system integration for e-bikes Medical:

Solutions for patient monitoring equipment and surgical instruments; and the Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Impulse Pack with Arm Straps

Transforming the impossible to the possible across industries: VIRALIETY

SINBON's theme for Electronica this year will be "VIRALIETY: Unreal to Real"- coined by combining the limitless possibilities of "virtual reality" with "variety." The theme reflects the company's ability to innovate to overcome challenges for customers with novel solutions, as well as its extensive capabilities and reach across industries.

"SINBON keeps some of Europe's biggest industries linked with the latest connector technologies," noted Barrie Ryan, President of SINBON Europe. "We've achieved this reach by transforming our clients' ideas into reality. Often a solution doesn't exist yet, and we have the capabilities to turn the impossible into the possible across a wide variety of sectors."



Exploring how hybrid SPE accelerates industrial IoT

Hybrid single pair ethernet (SPE) delivers greater power and data transmission speeds while minimizing cables in industrial spaces. To explore this new connectivity technology, SINBON's booth will feature a live broadcast of the company's webinar Elevating Industrial Connectivity: Hybrid Single Pair Ethernet on Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:30AM Central European Summer Time (UTC +02:00) .

Webinar details and registration: #/registration

Interactive, hands-on experiences at Electronica 2024

Offering a new and memorable way to interact with SINBON experts, visitors to the booth will have the chance to play a game that involves finding the SINBON guru using Augmented Reality. Participants will be able to win a unique gift from the company.

Booth visitors will also have the chance to test SINBON's solutions for themselves. For industrial and automotive industries, the company is making its charging cables for robots and EVs available for attendees to experience how quickly and seamlessly they charge. In addition, visitors can also try out the new EMS Arm Straps. Lastly, SINBON will share numerous product stories that explore how they came to life and how they solve customer pain points.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in

Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in

Taiwan,

China,

Japan, the

United Kingdom,

Germany,

Hungary, and

the United States.

To learn more about SINBON's services, please visit



or follow on

LinkedIn .

Photo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED