Amir's Visit To Italy Lends Profound Impetus To Bilateral Relationship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani (pictured) has lauded the long-standing relations with the Italian Republic in all fields.

He affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Italy will give a profound impetus to cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he highlighted that this has been the third visit since 2016. The President of Italy had previously visited Doha in 2020, emphasizing the importance of high-level shared visits in boosting bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani pointed out that Italy is an important trade partner in the Mediterranean region and a perfect tourism destination for the people of Qatar, highlighting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries saw a significant increase with gas and energy derivatives representing the largest percentage of Qatars exports to Italy.

The State of Qatar imports diverse products from Italy, such as cruise ships and marine vessels, jewelry, gold, marble, clothing, cars, and other goods.

He affirmed that the Qatari investments in Italy are focused on multiple sectors, foremost of which are real estate and hotel sectors, along with the Qatar Airways investments, noting the existence of a joint business council between the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani shed the light on the Qatar Hotels Associations visit to Rome in 2023, along with the outcomes of that visit, during which the association met with the Italys Minister of Tourism and several tourism organizations and signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the tourism field.

He pointed out as a private sector QBA has multiple investments in Italy whether in residential units or hospitality sector, as well as a range of partnerships in construction and tourism areas.