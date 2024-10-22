TENA Launches New Podcast Series: Can't Keep It In

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TENA, the leading global incontinence brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast series, Can't Keep It In, hosted by actress, comedian, and sensation Angel Laketa Moore . The series dives deep into life's often unspoken challenges-covering topics like parenting, aging, romance, and more, all with a blend of humor and honesty.

Each episode takes a candid and comedic approach to life's ups and downs and invites guests from all walks of life to share their personal stories. The podcast brings to light important conversations around the physical and emotional changes many people experience yet are rarely talked about.

"We wanted to create a space where real stories are told-without filters or embarrassment-because these experiences are a natural part of life," says Hazel Villarreal, TENA Marketing Director, Consumer Goods North America

Angel Laketa Moore is a multi-talented actress, comedian, writer, wife, and mother, best known as the co-host of the popular podcast Is This Going to Cause an Argument with her husband, Marcus Tanksley. As the host of Can't Keep It In, she brings her signature blend of wit and empathy to each episode, ensuring that even the most sensitive topics are approachable and relatable.

"I'm so excited to host Can't Keep It In and open up these conversations that so many people shy away from. Whether it's navigating parenthood or dating with incontinence, we're not holding back," says Angel Laketa Moore.

Episode 1: "Embracing Every Wrinkle: Navigating Aging Across Genders"

Pro-aging advocate Skylar Liberty Rose discusses overcoming insecurities related to aging, including the bodily changes of menopause and bladder control issues.

Episode 2: "Navigating Early Motherhood: From Expecting to Post-Partum"

Award-winning blogger Stacey Wallenstein offers a raw look at the realities of early motherhood, from pregnancy to postpartum incontinence.

Episode 3: "Love in Every Chapter: Navigating Dating at Any Age"

Relationship coach Aaron Jordan Jr. shares advice on reentering the dating scene and how to manage male incontinence in romantic settings.

Episode 4: "Secrets to Success and Balance: Navigating Children and a Job"

Pediatric nurse Melissa Dewgard Dominguez offers practical advice on balancing career, motherhood, and personal wellness.

Episode 5: "From Anxiety to Action: Navigating the Gym and Exercise Regimes"

Fitness expert Cindy Lai tackles the anxiety of going to the gym and how to build an exercise regime tailored to your body and lifestyle.

"Incontinence can be a topic that people struggle with, so by sharing these stories, we hope to give listeners the tools they need to tackle these challenges with confidence," says Hazel Villarreal, TENA Marketing Director, Consumer Goods North America.

The Can't Keep It In podcast goes beyond humor, offering valuable advice and insights for anyone navigating the transitions of life-whether that involves a changing body, personal relationships, or career challenge.

