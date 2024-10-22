Rajadhiraaj: Enchanting Story Of Shri Krishna's Love, Life, Leela To Continue Its Spectacular Run At Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, October 21, 2024: After an overwhelmingly successful run in Mumbai, the world's first mega musical on Shri Krishna, Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela, is set to enchant audiences in New Delhi at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, with shows scheduled from November 29th to December 8th, 2024. Conceptualized and brought to life by the visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, this spectacular production has redefined Indian theatre, offering an unprecedented portrayal of the magnanimity and grace of Shri Krishna through a mesmerizing theatrical experience.



In the landscape of Indian theatre, no production has matched the scale and emotional depth of Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela. The musical masterpiece, which ran to packed audiences at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) Grand Theatre in Mumbai, received high praise from celebrities and audiences alike and has solidified its status as a cultural phenomenon, resonating with people of all ages and leaving an indelible mark on India's entertainment history.



Inviting audiences to experience the magic and majesty of Shri Krishna, Dhanraj Nathwani, said, "Creating 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela' has been a journey of devotion and passion for me. Shri Krishna's life is an endless source of inspiration, and through this musical, our aim is to share the beauty, wisdom, and love that he embodies. I am thrilled to bring his timeless stories and intertwining journeys of Shri Krishna as Shrinathji and Dwarkadheesh, in a way that has never been seen before, embarking the audience on an unforgettable journey into the divine saga of Shri Krishna."



He further added, "Bringing Rajadhiraaj to Delhi holds immense significance, as we are close to Krishna's birthplace and the revered land of Mathura-Vrindavan. Being in proximity to such a sacred area allows us to feel a deeper connection with Krishna, while we share his timeless stories with a broader audience. The success of our shows in Mumbai has reaffirmed that Krishna's life and teachings resonate profoundly with people of all ages. We are excited to bring this unique theatrical experience to the audiences of Delhi."



With rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring live music, Executive Producer - Bhoomi Nathwani promises an unforgettable experience. Written by renowned screenwriter Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned musical theatre expert Shruti Sharma, this production takes the audience on an enthralling journey through Shri Krishna's playful and divine tales. From Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, over 180 artists bring this musical to life. The production's allure is amplified by a powerful soundtrack of 20 original songs by Sachin-Jigar, blending Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical, Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, and Hindustani semi-classical music. Omung Kumar's intricate production design, and the mesmerizing choreography of Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna, performed by more than 60 dancers, further enhance the immersive experience. The show is creatively produced by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, both seasoned veterans in music and theatre, while National Award-winning writer Raam Mori has meticulously contributed to the project's in-depth story research. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work in iconic Indian films, brings mythical characters to life through 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes that highlight the divine playfulness, courage, and philosophical depth of the characters.



Audiences will be captivated by Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela, an enchanting journey into Shri Krishna's divine saga. With scenes showcasing Vrindavan's charm and Mathura's vibrancy, the Delhi edition offers a unique, immersive experience, making it unmissable.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :...