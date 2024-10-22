Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,350 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has suffered an estimated 681,580 casualties since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, including 1,350 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,079 enemy tanks (+8 in the past 24 hours), 18,199 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 19,623 (+34) artillery systems, 1,234 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 981 (+2) air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,404 (+71) unmanned aerial systems, 2,625 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 27,111 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,499 (+20) units of specialized equipment.

At UNSC, Ukraine calls on world to prevent Russian attacks on its nuclear power plants

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Seoul eyes deploying military and intelligence operatives to Ukraine after the North coached forces to back Russia in its war effort.