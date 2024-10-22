Garabagh Mugham Thrills Audiences In Malaysia And Singapore
10/22/2024 12:10:47 AM
Garabagh mugham ensemble has successfully performed in Malaysia
and Singapore, Azernews reports.
The initiative was organized by the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with
compatriots living in these countries.
Garabagh mugham ensemble, led by mugham singer, People's Artist
Mansum Ibrahimov, along with People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar),
Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Khamran Karimov
(naghara), as well as mugham singer Chinara Malikzade delighted
music lovers with mughams, tasnifs, and folk songs.
At the events, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with
Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov highly assessed
the close integration of our compatriots into local society and
their active role in promoting Azerbaijani realities and the
country's rich cultural heritage.
He underlined that the Diaspora occupies a special place in the
development of relations between the two countries.
Discussions were held on further fruitful activities and project
implementation aimed at promoting Azerbaijan.
Note that Azerbaijanis living in Indonesia, Thailand, the
Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, and South Korea also participated
in the meetings.
