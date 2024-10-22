Azerbaijan Explores Green Energy Cooperation With Chinese Companies
Date
10/22/2024 12:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, participated in
the 3rd meeting of the“Belt and Road” Energy Ministers in China,
where he held discussions with leaders of several prominent Chinese
companies to advance green energy cooperation,
Azernews reports.
The meetings emphasized the adoption of a Joint Declaration on
strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, focusing on
renewable energy collaboration and initiatives led by the two
nations' leaders.
Key Discussions with Chinese Companies
. China Energy International Group Co., Ltd.:
Shahbazov met with Vice President Lin Siadon to discuss integrating
more renewable energy into Azerbaijan's energy system. Topics
included:
. Offshore wind projects in the Caspian Sea.
. Local production of renewable energy equipment.
. Green energy corridor partnerships.
. Progress on 60 MW and 100 MW solar plants in Fuzuli and grid
connectivity.
A working group will be established to advance solar and wind
energy initiatives, with a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed
soon.
. China Datang Corporation Limited:
In discussions with Chairman Joe Ley, both sides highlighted
Azerbaijan's involvement in the Belt and Road initiative and energy
cooperation's role in expanding bilateral relations. Shahbazov
outlined Azerbaijan's green energy export corridors through the
Caspian Sea and cooperation with Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
and Europe. The possibility of China's participation as an investor
and technology provider was also explored.
China Datang expressed readiness to support Azerbaijan's energy
transition through investments in renewable energy, storage
systems, and carbon management. A cooperation document and plans
for an engineering institute are in development.
. Huawei Technologies:
Minister Shahbazov also met with Huawei Vice President Kay Son to
discuss technological collaboration in Azerbaijan's energy
transition. Huawei's expertise in solar energy, smart grids, and
digital energy infrastructure was noted. Prospects for joint
projects include developing a green energy-based data center and
fiber-optic cable connections between Europe and Asia.
