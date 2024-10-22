Israeli Occupation's Air Raid Kills 4 People, Injures 32 S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 22 (KUNA)-- The Lebanese of announced, Tuesday, updated toll from an Israeli occupation's near Rafic Hariri Hospital in southern Lebanon, late Monday, resulted at least four dead and 32 injured.

In a press release by the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Ministry of Public Health that among the four dead was a child as the airstrike caused significant damage to the hospital.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out on various parts of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations between the resistance and Israeli occupation forces since October 2023, which have escalated in intensity until it reached its peak in September 23 causing significant material and human losses. (end)

