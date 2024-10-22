Ganderbal Attack: CM Omar Visits Residence Of Slain Doctor In Budgam
Date
10/22/2024 12:06:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal on Sunday.
Abdullah visited Dar's residence in Nayidgam village in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
The chief minister met the slain doctor's family and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the family.
Abdullah was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.
The doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday evening.
Dr Dar was posted at the tunnel construction site by APCO Infratech, an infrastructure company he was working for.
