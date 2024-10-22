Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India: Delhi Ranks First, Followed By...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Even before the arrival of winter, north India's struggle to gasp for clean air has begun as Delhi air quality has degraded to alarming levels over the past few days. Apart from the national capital, many other cities in North India are facing the issue of severely poor air quality. Here is the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in India, available on , based on real-time data as of 11 am, October 22.

City name AQI New Delhi 371 Rohtak

357 Sonipat 345 Bhiwadi 317 Kalyan 278 Ghaziabad 267 Vrindavan

266 Churu 260 Hisar 236 Rajgir 234

Delhi air pollution

Based on the realtime data, Delhi ranks top on the list of most polluted cities in the country. The alarming increase in Delhi's air pollution led to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI-3O1-4OO) in the coming days owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.