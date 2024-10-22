(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Lula has altered his stance on Venezuela and Nicaragua joining BRICS, instructing the Brazilian delegation to block new members at the upcoming summit in Russia. This decision marks a significant change from Lula's previous support for Venezuela's entry into the group.



The BRICS summit, scheduled from October 22 to 24, will discuss criteria for partner countries. These partners won't be full members but can participate in internal discussions and meetings. The summit will determine the level of involvement for this new category.



The bloc increasingly consists of authoritarian nations like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Egypt, raising global concerns due to their repressive governance and potential to undermine democratic values.



Lula's change of position stems from recent diplomatic tensions. Venezuela's President Maduro refused to share election records, straining relations between the two nations. The situation worsened when Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek Saab, accused Lula of being "co-opted" by the CIA.







As for Nicaragua, Lula cut ties with Daniel Ortega's government in August 2024. This followed a tit-for-tat expulsion of ambassadors, triggered by Brazil's criticism of Nicaragua's human rights record and persecution of clergy and political opponents.



Venezuela has been pushing to join BRICS, with support from China and Russia. The bloc recently expanded to include Iran, UAE, Ethiopia, and Egypt in January.

Lula Blocks Venezuela and Nicaragua from BRICS Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Itamaraty, Brazil's foreign ministry, has set requirements for potential partners. New entrants must support UN reform, especially of the Security Council. They should also have good diplomatic ties with current BRICS members and avoid backing unauthorized economic sanctions.



BRICS countries currently represent 37% of the global economy. Some studies suggest the group could surpass the G7 in coming years, driven by China and India's growth. This potential makes membership increasingly attractive to other nations.



Lula's opposition to Venezuela and Nicaragua joining BRICS seems to be a calculated move. It aims to protect Brazil's international standing and respond to recent diplomatic affronts, rather than signifying a fundamental change in his political philosophy.







MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108804740