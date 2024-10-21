Shahid Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of His ‘Lazy Precious Mornings’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse into his relaxed side with an Instagram story that highlighted his 'lazy mornings.'

On Tuesday, the shared an uber-cool selfie, showing off his toned biceps and ripped physique. The 'Jab We Met' actor, who often keeps his social light and fun, captioned the post,“lazy mornings, precious.” The photo also provided a sneak peek into the actor's beautiful home. In the selfie, Shahid can be seen in a casual look, wearing a vest that accentuates his impressive arms. His tousled hair and relaxed expression give the image chilled vibe, perfect for a morning when he seems to be taking it slow. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen playing the role of gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project. Shahid has reportedly begun rigorous training to get into character.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying,“The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honor.” Kapoor will portray a don inspired by Hussain Ustara in the upcoming thriller, which also stars Triptii Dimri. Earlier in September, Vishal Bhardwaj announced the film with a note that read,“I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted @shahidkapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have @tripti_dimri add her magic to this dream team!” Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie will hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

The 43-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid played a robot scientist who develops feelings for Sanon's character, a female robot.