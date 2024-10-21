Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size And Share Surpass $65.0 Billion By 2030, With A CAGR Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global greenhouse horticulture size was $32.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.The global greenhouse horticulture is segmented on the basis of product, type, and region. By product the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, and others. By type, the market is classified into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Request Sample Report:Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house. During this process, crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are grown within or under shelter. The greenhouse provides crops with a controlled environment that protects them from harsh climatic conditions and pests. Furthermore, a controlled environment boosts crop yield, which is why greenhouses are becoming more popular in Africa, India, and the Middle East.The report focuses on the global greenhouse horticulture market share, greenhouse horticulture market trends, and the major products & applications, where greenhouse horticulture is practiced. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the greenhouse horticulture market growth market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on greenhouse horticulture market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% :Key Findings of the StudyOn the basis of type, the fruits and vegetable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.The global greenhouse horticulture market analysis covers the detailed profile of Richel Group, Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Poly-Tex, Inc., Europrogress, Luiten Greenhouses, Sotrafa, Netafim, Dalsem, and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV., among others, among others.Trending Reports:Global Agricultural Commodity MarketGlobal IOT in Agriculture MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

