Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics and precision is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 September 2024 and subsequent to the period end.

The quarterly report updates are listed below:

- World first blood test for esophageal cancer shows 94% accuracy: results demonstrated outstanding diagnostic performance for identifying patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) in a clinical validation study.

- Groundbreaking study on PromarkerD and type 1 and kidney health: results show PromarkerD demonstrated high accuracy in predicting chronic kidney disease in this new group of patients (all previous applications were directed at patients with type 2 diabetes).

- Update on commercialisation of PromarkerD: Proteomics International is targeting a US launch in H1 CY25, and an Australian launch in Q1 CY25 through a hybrid approach of traditional licensing and direct-to-consumer/patient (DTC/DTP) Go-to-Market strategies.

- PromarkerEndo and PromarkerEso tests advance

- Analytical Services: ISO 17025 certification successfully renewed following audit by National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA).

- Events and Marketing

- Financial and Corporate Highlights: Appointment of Dr James Williams as an independent nonexecutive director and deputy chair.

- Target share price catalysts FY25

