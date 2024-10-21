Verisilicon's Dewarp Processing IP DW200-FS Achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B Certification

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSilicon (688521) today announced that its DeWarp Processing IP DW200-FS has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B automotive functional safety certification. The certificate was issued by TÜV NORD, an international inspection and certification institution.

VeriSilicon's DW200-FS IP leverages advanced pixel mapping algorithms and cache-based data prefetch architecture, delivering high efficiency and ultra-low consumption in image distortion processing. The DW200-FS IP supports multiple grid sampling specifications, including 1x1, 4x4, and 16x16, achieving an optimal balance between processing precision and bandwidth across various application scenarios. Its high-performance pixel mapping capabilities can be widely used to correct distortion from fisheye or wide-angle lenses, support multi-image stitching for Bird Eye View (BEV), as well as perform pre-distortion adjustments for projection or Augmented Reality (AR) displays. Additionally, the DW200-FS IP integrates a six-channel high-performance YUV image scaling engine, enabling direct connections with image signal processors or distortion processing engine. Its multi-resolution outputs further improve performance of AI analysis and recognition.

VeriSilicon's DW200-FS IP and its Image Signal Processing (ISP) ISP8200-FS series IP have successfully received ISO 26262 certifications. Combined with the company's automotive-grade video interface IPs and RAW data compression IPs, VeriSilicon offers a comprehensive automotive functional safety ISP solution for cameras.

“Efficient and powerful dewarping is crucial for developing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera systems, enabling them to handle multiple sensors with various types. It enhances both human viewing experiences and machine vision ISP pipelines. Our innovations in dewarping technology have been adopted by major ADAS SoC vendors worldwide,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon.“To support rapid growth and ever-shortening time-to-market cycles for automotive SoCs, VeriSilicon has implemented a comprehensive automotive functional safety plan across its entire intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio.”

