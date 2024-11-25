AQI Today: Despite Some Relief, Delhi Tops List Of 10 Most Polluted Cities In India, Check AQI Of Mumbai, Chennai, Etc

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AQI today: There was a gradual decline in air pollution in Delhi on Monday, after its air quality (AQI) score improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category. Despite this, the national capital remains the most polluted Indian city today. High air pollution was recorded in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Noida, Rohtak, Hapur, etc. Also Read | Delhi air pollution: AQI stands at 526 under 'hazardous' category; check details As most North Indian states continue to suffer from air pollution due to declining temperature, continuous stubble burning, and unchecked vehicular emissions, here is the list of most polluted Indian cities. Also Read | SC pulls up Delhi govt, top cop for not implementing firecracker ban Most polluted Indian cities Delhi ranks top on the list followed by Bhiwadi, Gurugram , Ghaziabad, Sonipat, etc. The list has been prepared based on the realtime data available at aqi at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Cities AQI New Delhi 396 Gurgaon 355 Ghaziabad 354 Hapur 340 Sonipat 339 Kairana 325 Kamarhati 322 Noida 321 Bhiwadi 318 Faridabad 311

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI has improved over the past few days. Few days ago, the city's air quality reached to hazardous levels leading to the implementation of the emergency pollution control measures under GRAP.

| Kailash Gahlot gets big role in BJP, joins Delhi Assembly poll committee AQI of Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru

Air pollution remained at a normal level in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad , Pune, and other metro cities. In Ahmedabad, the AQI score was recorded as 114, 73 in Bengaluru, 106 in Chennai, 153 in Hyderabad, 186 in Kolkata, 121 in Mumbai, and 108 in Pune.

Health risks of living in cities with poor AQI

Prolonged exposure to severe air pollution may lead to long-term health issues, such as breathlessness, skin allergies, eye infections, and coughing. According to European Environment Agency, short and long term exposure to air pollution also raises the risk of heart stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, trachea, bronchus and lung cancers, aggravated asthma and lower respiratory infections. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also provided evidences of links between exposure to health pollution and type 2 diabetes.