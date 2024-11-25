MUDA Case: Petitioner Claims Lokayukta Officers Shielding Accused

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Nov 25 (IANS) On the eve of a hearing in the Karnataka High Court, the petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Siddaramaiah accused Lokayukta officers investigating the case of attempting to shield the accused.

Speaking to in Mysuru, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna said it has come to light that officers attached to the Lokayukta were“cooperating” with the accused.

It is not tenable for an investigation agency, which is accused of favouring the accused, to probe the MUDA case, he said, reiterating his demand for a CBI probe.

"I am confident that the High Court, which is looking into my petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the MUDA scam, will consider the demand," he said.

The matter is likely to come up in the High Court on Tuesday.

The Lokayukta officers were taking instructions from the ministers in the Congress government, alleged Snehamayi Krishna, raising suspicion of wrongdoings.

He alleged that some case-related documents had also been destroyed or concealed.

"A search warrant was issued to conduct raids on the MUDA office on June 28, but the Lokayukta has still not conducted the checks,” he alleged.

He also demanded that Lokayukta officers, involved in the investigation of the case till now, should be kept out of future probe.

The petitioner alleged irregularities in the MUDA probe, claiming the investigation by the Lokayukta was halted abruptly.

The Lokayukta is investigating the MUDA case following the orders of a Special Court.

The MUDA case involves alleged illegal allotment of 14 plots/sites to CM Siddaramaiah's family. It also includes alleged illegal allotment of thousands of sites to supporters for CM Siddaramaiah and other politicians.