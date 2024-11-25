PM Modi Calls For Constructive Debates As Winter Session Begins

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Prime Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of constructive debates and inclusivity in parliamentary proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

The Prime Minister urged all lawmakers to engage in meaningful discussions while criticising disruptive elements for hindering parliamentary proceedings and prioritising self-interests over democracy.

“Unfortunately, a handful of individuals, rejected repeatedly by the public, try to control Parliament through disruptions. While they fail in achieving their objectives, they harm the democratic process and deprive new MPs of their right to speak,” he said.

Speaking to the media before the session began, Modi expressed hope that the session of Parliament would be highly productive and contribute to enhancing India's global standing.

The Prime Minister placed special emphasis on empowering new parliamentarians across party lines.



“Each generation has a duty to prepare the next. New MPs bring fresh ideas and energy, and they must be given opportunities to express themselves,” he stated, urging senior leaders to mentor emerging lawmakers and provide space for innovation.

The winter session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, will conclude on 20 December. The session includes 19 sittings spread over 26 days.

The government has listed 15 bills for consideration, including five new ones and a proposal to amend the Waqf law.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, one of the proposed legislations, aims to ensure compliance with India's obligations under maritime treaties to which the country is a signatory. Additionally, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill are scheduled for introduction and potential passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are currently pending in the Lok Sabha, while two others await consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

Constitution Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, will be celebrated on Tuesday.