398 Packages Of Cocaine Seized In Panamanian Waters

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Members of the Panamanian National Aeronaval Service carried out two anti-drug operations after the intervention of two artisanal speedboats in the last few hours.

The first action, coordinated by the Drug Prosecutor's Office of Colón, will bring two Colombian citizens before a judge of guarantees, apprehended in a boat northwest of El Porvenir , in the region of Guna Yala, with 300 packages of alleged illicit substances in their boat.

In the second police action, the Los Santos Drug Prosecutor's Office will bring three Panamanian citizens and one Colombian before the Court of Guarantees. They were all arrested south of Punta Mala aboard a boat, where 98 rectangular packages of an alleged illicit substance, apparently cocaine, were found.

