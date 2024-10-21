Kody Technolab And Indowings Joined Hands To Transform Indian Agriculture With Breakthrough Drone Technology

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Kody Technolab Limited , a forerunner in robotics and AI solutions, has partnered with Indowings to transform the future of agricultural technology. Kody Technolab Ltd. has signed a groundbreaking MoU with Ray Nano Science and Research Center to develop an intelligent agricultural drone designed for precision spraying with drones ranging between 20 to 50 Litres of capacity. This collaboration aims to redefine sustainable farming practices across India.



Kody Technoab signs an MOU with Ray Nano Science to develop a revolutionary agriculture drone





The Intelligent Agriculture Spraying Dron e is engineered for both rugged terrains and flat farmlands, boasting state-of-the-art AI-driven features such as binocular environment perception, LiDAR, and millimeter wave radar to deliver precise and automated spraying solutions. This drone is tailored for efficient distribution of nano urea, addressing the critical need for optimizing fertilizer use in Indian agriculture, thereby significantly reducing environmental impact. This will be the largest drone in the Indian market for agriculture purposes, offering the highest precision available. Previously, only drones with a capacity of 10 to 15 liters were available, making this drone a groundbreaking innovation.





The introduction of this intelligent agricultural drone comes at a pivotal time for Indian farming, which faces challenges such as inefficient resource use, and declining productivity. By enabling precision spraying and providing data-driven insights, the drone will help farmers optimize inputs, reduce waste, and improve crop health. This innovation is set to boost yields, increase profitability, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable, modern farming practices.





This partnership aligns with India's Vision 2047 initiative, which targets transforming the country into a global innovation hub and achieving a $30 trillion economy. With agriculture being a key sector in this transformation, the introduction of advanced drone technology is expected to drive productivity while supporting the nation's green growth and sustainability goals.





Kody Technolab's MD, Mr. Manav Patel , commented,“This MOU marks a pivotal moment for both companies and for India's agricultural sector. We are creating the next generation of farming solutions, which will not only enhance productivity but also contribute to the nation's vision of becoming a global leader in technology by 2047.”





As part of India's march toward a Viksit Bharat, the agriculture sector will be central in driving the country's future economic growth. AI powered Drones are set to become indispensable tools in this effort, aligning with the country's roadmap to 2047.





The partnership between Kody Technolab and Ray Nano Science is poised to set new standards in agricultural technology, aligning with India's broader objectives to foster digital innovation, improve food security, and reduce the environmental impact of farming practices.

This innovation will not only serve Indian farmers but also create new global opportunities for smart farming solutions.





About Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading, publicly traded robotics and AI solutions provider, specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application development. Known for its expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced robotics, Kody Technolab has delivered over 250 projects to clients in more than 30 countries. The company's commitment to innovation continues to set new standards in customer engagement and intelligent automation solutions worldwide.