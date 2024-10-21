Latest Update To Make Rivian Evs Rekindle Memories From Knight Rider
Date
10/21/2024 11:07:29 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)
has officially initiated a
Halloween-themed update
that's bringing some nostalgic fun to its electric vehicles. As of October 18, Rivian owners can transform their cars into iconic rides from
Knight Rider
and
Back to the Future, adding a unique twist to their driving experience.
With the new software update, Rivian is offering“car costumes” for drivers to change their vehicle's display and, in some cases, its exterior lights to match the look and feel of these classic TV shows and movies. Additionally, the vehicle's interior screen can mimic K.I.T.T.'s dashboard , a great plus for...
Read More>>
