Plug-In Hybrids Are Falling Short On Helping The Transition To Evs
Date
10/21/2024 11:07:16 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A recent J.D. Power study has found that plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
aren't working as an effective bridge
between fossil-fueled cars and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Even though hybrids are often praised for
helping drivers transition
to the unfamiliar technology of electric cars, J.D. Power says many drivers just aren't buying into plug-in hybrids.
While BEVs are only powered by a rechargeable battery, hybrids have a combustion engine as well as an electric drivetrain. This alleviates range anxiety, one of the largest barriers to EV adoption, by allowing drivers to switch to the engine once the battery runs out. Hybrids can also act as an easy introduction to...
Read More>>
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21102024000224011066ID1108804527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.