Amir Exchanges Decorations With Italian President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella exchanged the high-level decorations of both countries at the Quirinal Presidential Palace in the capital city of Rome on Monday.

His Highness the Amir was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the highest order in Italy, in recognition of His Highness' efforts in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

On his side, His Highness the Amir presented the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani to the President of the Italian Republic as an embodiment of his role in supporting and consolidating relations between the two countries.

The Sword of the Founder and the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic are the highest decorations in both countries and are awarded to kings, princes, and heads of state.

