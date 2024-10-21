Qatar Media Corporation Participates In MIPCOM In Cannes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Qatar Corporation is participating in the 40th edition of MIPCOM Cannes 2024, which is held annually from October 21 to 24 in Cannes, France.

CEO of Qatar Media Corporation H E Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani said in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Corporation's first participation in the 40th edition of the international television and digital entertainment festival is an opportunity for Arabs to tell their story themselves to the world through television, drama and documentary production, which combines the originality of content and global artistic production standards.

He added that MIPCOM is the most efficient and attractive market for television content and production in the world, where the most important global production institutions and decision-makers in the field of media from executives, major investors and buyers meet. This year, the festival organizers announced the participation of more than 11,000 delegates from 100 countries.

He pointed out that the participation of the Qatar Media Corporation for the first time in an event of this size and importance came within the strategy of development and productive expansion of the corporation, as preparations and readiness were made in a way that ensured that the participation is qualitative and competitive.

He added that the concept of traditional geographical borders and cultural barriers between peoples and nations has declined, because the world has developed new and effective methods of communication, the most important of which is the television industry represented by series, documentaries, reality TV programs, and others.

He pointed out that translated series have become a means of global communication, citing in this context the role of Turkish, Korean and Hollywood series, which are watched all over the world, in conveying the values and culture of the peoples who produced them.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani explained that the participation of the Qatar Media Corporation in the festival aims to promote and market the corporation's documentary and drama productions, in addition to documenting and diversifying the relationship with the television industry community in the world, and introducing the true Arab-Islamic identity and unique historical character.