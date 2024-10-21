'Transparency, Accountability And Ethical Considerations Will Remain At The Heart Of Media Practices In Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Urumqi, Xinjiang: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, has highlighted challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to ethics proposing measures to tackle the emerging challenges at 6th World Media Summit (WMS) recently held in Urumqi, Xinjiang China.

The Editor-in-Chief said that it is of utmost importance to consider the impact of AI on the innovation of journalism, as it has fundamentally altered the dynamics of content creation, distribution, and audience engagement in the production and consumption of media.

After participating in 5th World Media Summit in Guangzhou held in December last year, Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi is the only media leader from Qatar who addressed the global gathering of media professionals in the summit's sixth edition held last week in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China.

In his video recorded speech screened at the 6th World Media Summit, he said:“As we reflect on these transformations in the media landscape, it is clear that the digitalization of media has redefined the business model of journalism, while reaffirming the value of quality journalism and storytelling.”

The media leaders from around the globe gathered in the vibrant heart of northwest China's Xinjiang on October 14 to discuss the opportunities and challenges brought about by AI.

At the 6th World Media Summit in Urumqi, capital city of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, more than 500 attendees from over 106 countries and regions discussed topics under the theme“AI and Media Transformation.”

Representatives from 208 institutions, including media outlets, government agencies and international organizations, engaged in discussions highlighting the transformative impact of AI on the global media industry. They examined the media's evolving role and responsibilities amid this technological revolution.

Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi further said in his address:“The spread of fake news, misinformation, and digital piracy has eroded trust in media institutions, underscoring the critical importance of ethical journalism, fact-checking, and transparency in an era where information is shared with just the click of a button.

“Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a balance between speed and accuracy by adopting strong editorial standards and ethical guidelines that uphold the integrity of journalism in the digital age, while emphasizing the importance of preserving the core values of journalism-a commitment that we strive to achieve and adhere to in the State of Qatar.

“In the State of Qatar, we believe that transparency, accountability, and ethical considerations will remain at the heart of media practices and the decisions and actions of journalists in general.”

These ongoing changes, he said, raise profound ethical concerns stemming from the potential of AI systems to embed biases, threaten human rights, violate privacy, steal intellectual property, and more.

The opening session of 6th WMS was addressed by Fu Hua, President of Xinhua News Agency; Ma Xingrui, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee; Chen Wenjun, Deputy Secretary-General of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee among other speakers from around the world.

Dr. Al-Shafi further said in his speech:“Our journey towards the digitalization of media at the beginning of the new millennium was a pivotal moment in the history of communication, as well as visual and print media, due to the revolution it created in the way information is disseminated and interacted with. The infiltration of AI into the depths of our social lives has fundamentally changed our perspectives on how information is published and consumed, and on the values and laws governing it.”

He added:“It is true that this transformation has brought unprecedented opportunities, but it has also presented countless challenges. These challenges are pushing us to rethink the way we understand and interact with media, as technological developments continue to reshape the media industry.

“One of the most prominent aspects of AI's influence on journalism is the rise of big data journalism. AI-powered algorithms enable journalists to analyze vast datasets, uncover patterns, and help them read between the lines of complex information.”

The use of powerful algorithms, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula said, has revolutionized the way journalists process complex information, improving the quality and depth of media coverage.

“Moreover, AI has played a pivotal role in enhancing distribution strategies, allowing media companies to reach a wider audience and precisely target specific demographic segments.

“Through data analysis, AI has enabled media entities to deliver content to the most effective platforms, bringing audiences to the heart of breaking news events with multimedia and interactive features.”

He said that it has not only enhanced the impact of journalistic content but has also expanded the horizons of audience engagement and participation, which has prompted a radical reconsideration of how news is produced and consumed.

He noted that it is essential to establish clear ethical standards and guidelines for the use of AI, including principles such as transparency, fairness, non-discrimination, and ensuring that these technologies are not monopolized by industrially advanced powers.

“It is important to make the benefits of AI accessible to all countries and societies, regardless of their level of development or position in the international decision-making hierarchy.”