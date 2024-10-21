EU Urges UN Not To Let Russia's Crimes Go Unpunished

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia and its leadership must be held fully accountable for international and war crimes they commit against Ukraine, as well as against international law and global security.

This was stated by Stavros Lambrinidis, EU's Permanent Representative to the UN, who spoke at the UN Security Council, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Russia continues to weaponize food and deliberately undermines global food security. All countries must unequivocally condemn these on the freedom of navigation and global food security," said the diplomat.

He emphasized that if the international crimes committed by Russia remain unpunished, it would mean entering a "very dark world."

"Russia and its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging a war of aggression and for other most serious crimes under international law, as well as for the massive damage caused by the war," the European diplomat emphasized.

In this regard, he recalled at least six arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, including against the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, for the war crime of illegal deportation and removal of Ukrainian children from their home country.

He also stated that the EU supports a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter. To this end, he added, Russia, as an aggressor state, must withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. Any serious peace proposal must be based on the UN Charter and international law, as it was clearly stated by the UN General Assembly in its resolutions, the diplomat emphasized.

"We call on all countries desiring and just and lasting peace, including participants in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia, to convey this UN message loudly and clearly to Russia's leadership," Lambrinidis noted.

In addition, he called on third countries to stop any assistance to Russia in its war of aggression.

"We will continue to support Ukraine and defend the UN Charter. In response to Russia's aggression, and we will do so for as long as it takes," concluded the diplomat.

