Lucienne Dillah Ambassador Of Chad Granted Patronship Of Indo-Chad Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: In a significant move to enhance and cultural ties, Her Excellency Ms. Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad to India, was granted patronship of the newly formed Indo-Chad and Cultural Forum during the prestigious 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024. The forum has been created to promote bilateral relations between India and Chad, particularly through artistic and cultural initiatives.



The patronship presentation took place at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, with an emphasis on fostering greater cultural understanding between the two nations through film, art, and cultural collaborations. The forum will serve as a unique platform for advancing mutual interests in art and culture, thereby creating opportunities for both nations to engage more actively in cultural diplomacy.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University, highlighted the importance of the forum and the existing positive relations between the two countries. He stated,“India and Chad share wonderful relations, and this newly formed forum will serve as an instrumental platform to further strengthen our cultural and artistic collaboration. This initiative is not just about enhancing bilateral ties, but also about nurturing love, peace, and unity through the medium of art and culture.”



Her Excellency Lucienne Dillah, in her remarks, expressed her gratitude for being presented with the patronship and said,“This forum represents a new chapter in the Indo-Chad relationship. It reflects our mutual dedication to cultural exchange, and I am honored to contribute to the development of these activities. Together, we will promote art and culture that will connect the people of India and Chad.”



The establishment of the Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum is expected to open up new avenues for cultural exchange and strengthen the bond between the two countries. It will encourage collaborations in the areas of cinema, music, literature, and other creative arts, making it a key component of the growing relationship between India and Chad.



The event was organized with the support of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), AAFT University, and the Asian Academy of Arts.



