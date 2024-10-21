Indo-Chad Film And Cultural Forum Launched At The 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The Indo-Chad and Cultural Forum was officially launched from the prestigious of the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The forum aims to foster and promote cultural exchange and cinematic collaboration between India and Chad, marking the first initiative of its kind in the country.



The launch ceremony was hosted by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and Chancellor of AAFT University, who emphasized the significance of strengthening international relations through art and culture. Dr. Marwah remarked,“We are committed to bringing love, peace, and unity across the world, and this forum is a testament to that vision.”



The event witnessed the unveiling of a poster to commemorate the launch of the Indo-Chad Film & Cultural Forum, which was officiated by Her Excellency Ms. Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad to India. H.E. Lucienne Dillah expressed her optimism and shared,“This is the first forum of this kind in India, and through this platform, we will develop and promote our bilateral relations, especially in the realms of art, culture, and cinema.”



The launch was honored by the presence of several eminent personalities, including: Tanvi Duggal, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Ireland, Prof. Dr. Sujata Sharma, Author, Sunil Salgia, Scriptwriter & Author, Pankuj Parashar, Film Director, Sudesh Verma, Journalist & Author, Dr. Partap Sehgal, Renowned Playwright, Prof. Dr. Umapati Dixit, Head of the Department, Central Institute of Hindi, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Djimtola Kodj, First Secretary, Embassy of Chad, Jaiprakash Agrawal, Writer, Sushil Bharti, Director of Broadcasting, Marwah Studios



This forum is expected to create new opportunities for cultural diplomacy and artistic collaborations between India and Chad. It will also serve as a platform for filmmakers, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from both countries to share their experiences and contribute to mutual understanding and growth.



The event was organized under the leadership of ICMEI, with the support of AAFT University of Media & Arts, Asian Academy of Arts, and the Writers Association of India.



