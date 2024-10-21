Mathematical Precision Is Revolutionizing Wig Creation At Hairalicious

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mathematical precision is changing the way wigs are made at Hairalicious. Sarune, a formerly applied mathematician and the company's founder has used her experience from studies and work in investment management to her own business, where scientific precision and craftsmanship are setting a new standard in the wig industry. The result is glueless human hair wigs of exceptional quality.

“I've noticed that most of the wigs sold online have very poor descriptions. I can't imagine how you can choose the most suitable product when you know so little about it. Even if the wig you bought fits well, with so little information, it's difficult even to repurchase the same item,” - says Sarune.

Constructing a wig requires six different head measurements, so terms like 'small' or 'medium,' common on most wig sellers' websites, aren't enough. Moreover, wig sizes can vary between companies-two 'small' wigs from different brands may not be identical. When asked why this happens, the founder of Hairalicious says:“There are a lot of design nuances: for example, the elasticity of the material used, where even the same dimensions can feel different when wearing the wig. That's why at Hairalicious, we specify the two main dimensions (circumference and front to nape) on every wig description, as well as the elasticity of the wig. By measuring your head and checking that the measurements fall within the specified frame, you can increase the chances that the wig fits as comfortable and natural-looking as possible.”

This mathematical precision is applied not only to sizing but to every aspect of wig description at Hairalicious online shop. „Our descriptions are as accurate as clockwork”, shares Sarune. Wig density is determined by weight, and hair length is measured using two industry-standard methods. Hair type and texture describe its air-dried appearance, while wig color specifies tone and root darkness, with all colors ranked by root color level. These detailed and precise descriptions eliminate guesswork for the buyer, making it easier to compare and choose from one of the best wigs currently available on the market.

One of the biggest challenges in the wig-making industry is ensuring product consistency. Hairalicious' founder reveals that creating a single wig can take up to 5 months and involves several people:“To make sure that each handmade product is as similar as possible, given that several people are involved in different stages of production, we had to implement procedures and systems aimed at standardizing the process. As new challenges arise in production, we keep improving them.”

In addition to maintaining product consistency, Hairalicious' focus on precision extends to the design of its human hair wigs . Creating glueless wigs that are secure and look natural requires a great deal of logic, testing, and mathematical precision. The process of designing glueless wigs involves calculating how to make the wig cap fit perfectly without adhesive, while still ensuring comfort and a seamless appearance. This combination of science, construction expertise, and artistry is what sets Hairalicious wigs apart.

The company ensures every customer receives a high-quality product and excellent service throughout the order process. A key tool for convenience is the alert system, which notifies customers via email when a wig is ready. As it often takes several months to produce the desired wig, this solution allows customers to stay informed without having to check the stock in the e-shop. Customer support is another area in which Hairalicious is pleased to be one of the leaders, responding to customer enquiries within one working day.“We aim to eliminate guesswork at every stage. With transparent communication and precise timelines, we aim to offer a reliable experience for every customer” - says Sarune.

Hairalicious recently introduced the Wig Academy, a learning platform with over 60 videos on how to choose, style and wear glueless human hair wigs for customer convenience.“There are so many nuances that are important to know, both when choosing wigs and when wearing them. A one-hour consultation just wouldn't be enough,” says Sarune when asked about what inspired to introduce Wig Academy to their customers. With innovations like the Wig Academy and a commitment to mathematical precision, Hairalicious continues to set a new standard in the world of human hair wigs.

