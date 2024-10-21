Global Consumer Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The consumer identity and access management market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $31.66 billion in 2023 to $37.04 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This increase in the past years has been driven by factors such as personalization and user experience, the rise of mobile apps, the growth of e-commerce, concerns about user data security, and the need to comply with regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The consumer identity and access management market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $71.59 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by factors such as consent management, identity verification services, the expansion of digital services, user-centric identity management, business globalization, and the evolving GDPR and privacy regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

The growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive the expansion of the consumer identity and access management market during the forecast period. IoT refers to a network of interconnected devices that can collect and transmit data over the internet without human involvement. However, IoT introduces new security and privacy risks, potentially undermining customer trust and the value of these technologies. Consequently, IoT companies are turning to CIAM, as it plays a crucial role in safeguarding user identity and maintaining security.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock Inc., LoginRadius Inc., Janrain Inc., Salesforce. com Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Onegini B. V., Centrify Corporation, Mitek Systems Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, GB Group plc, Aware Inc., iWelcome B. V., Acuant Inc., RSA Security LLC, Symantec Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., McAfee, CyberArk Software Ltd., Thales Group, Micro Focus International plc, One Identity LLC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size?

Leading companies in the consumer identity and access management market are developing decentralized identity management solutions to reach a broader customer base, drive sales, and boost revenue. These solutions enable individuals to have full control over their personal information and digital identity, which is securely stored and managed on a decentralized blockchain network, minimizing dependence on centralized authorities for identity verification.

How Is The Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Consumer Goods And Retail, Energy And Utility, Public Sector, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest market in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Definition

Customer Identity and Access Management is a technology that allows businesses to manage customer identities while ensuring a secure and improved user experience.

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global consumer identity and access management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on consumer identity and access management market size, consumer identity and access management market drivers and trends and consumer identity and access management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

