South Korea Mulls Help To Ukraine Amid Reports Of DPRK Engagement With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korean report that Seoul eyes deploying military and intelligence operatives to Ukraine after the North coached forces to back Russia in its war effort.

That's according to Newsweek , Ukrinform reports.

The South Korean and "are reviewing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel, including intelligence officers [specialized in North Korea] and experts in enemy tactics," to Ukraine, the report reads, citing a South Korean intelligence official.

South Korean officers in Ukraine could interrogate or provide interpretation services in the case North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukraine on the battlefield, the report said. They would also share with Ukraine information about the DPRK's military tactics, doctrine, and operations.

The Defense Ministry in Seoul said it would review measures with "an open attitude" regarding potential supply of lethal aid to Ukraine.

So far, Seoul has provided humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korean intelligence assessed that the DPRK had decided to deploy 12,000 troops, including special operations forces, to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Of these, 1,500 are believed to have already been dispatched to Russia's Far East.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said North Korea intends to train 10,000 soldiers from different army branches to be embedded with the Russian regular armed forces, warning that the involvement could be the“first step to a world war”.

The Kremlin on Monday refused to answer questions on Russia's alleged plan to use North Korean soldiers.

"North Korea is our close neighbor, our partner, and we are developing our relations in all areas," said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson. "This should not worry anyone, because this cooperation is not directed against third countries."